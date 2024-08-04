'I 35M cheated on my wife 36F. She left without telling me anything. How can I get her back?'

That was the last thing I got from her, two years ago now. Of course I called the contact information for her lawyer, who has been the only bridge between us. But he just told me that he was her legal representative and that she didn't want to see me.

I fought, I got angry, but in the end her lawyer just told me that it would be better if I got my own lawyer. I didn't want to, I absolutely refused to accept that 10 years of relationship would end like this! I know I have failed, but I always wanted to fix it.