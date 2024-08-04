'I 35M cheated on my wife 36F. She left without telling me anything. How can I get her back?'

MountainInspector298
I know, I'm aware of my faults, I know I screwed up. She and I had something beautiful. She is still the love of my life, we were together for 10 years, 2 dating and 8 married, but I made a huge mistake and cheated on her, it was just once, just one damn time! Somehow she found out, I never knew how because I haven't been able to talk to her since then.
I guess she found something on my phone. I came home that afternoon as usual and everything felt weird, the house felt emptier, I quickly realized that her things were gone.
I panicked, I started calling her over and over, but her phone didn't even ring. Suddenly I saw some papers on the table, she was divorcing me… under the divorce papers, there was a note that said “This is what you do with cheaters.”
That was the last thing I got from her, two years ago now. Of course I called the contact information for her lawyer, who has been the only bridge between us. But he just told me that he was her legal representative and that she didn't want to see me.
I fought, I got angry, but in the end her lawyer just told me that it would be better if I got my own lawyer. I didn't want to, I absolutely refused to accept that 10 years of relationship would end like this! I know I have failed, but I always wanted to fix it.
I know that if she gave me the chance, I could make that sweet and special girl I met more than 10 years ago fall in love with me again. I know that I can make her forgive me, after all, many couples go through similar things and get over it! Why can't we be one more couple in that statistic? Why after 8 years of marriage am I thrown away like garbage for a mistake? I don't deserve so much indifference.
I haven't been able to see her or even hear her voice in two years. Two years of not being able to see or talk to the person you love the most is too much of a punishment! This situation has destroyed me emotionally, mentally and even physically.
I ended up consuming an unhealthy amount of alcohol, weeks of barely eating, not sleeping, I was a zombie for months, I was just functioning on automatic. I wanted to die, but I couldn't let myself die because I always held onto hope that she would come back.
My therapist says it's really hard when you can't get closure from a relationship because your mind can't process that the relationship is over, so you're always thinking that person will knock on the door or that you'll wake up from sleep and they'll be there by your side.
The divorce was finalized over a year ago, I'll be honest, I didn't make it easy, I didn't want to get divorced and I still don't understand how we can be divorced. I asked for couples therapy, but she refused. I know from my lawyer that her lawyer advised her to go at least once or twice.
But she refused. It took quite a while, but finally the divorce happened. I can't even describe the feeling, I felt and still feel, like if a piece of me had been cut out. I know I hurt her, I know I failed, but I think we all deserve a second chance.
When I couldn't take the pain anymore, I decided to start therapy. My therapist doesn't give me advice to get her back, he only focuses on me moving on with my life encouraging me to meet new people and go out on dates, but I don't want to, at this point I'm not even interested in intimacy anymore.
A few days ago something happened that completely shattered me. I was having a few beers with my friend at my house, let’s call him Nick, we were both pretty drunk. I started talking about my wife.
And he said to me “You should put more effort into getting over her, she’s over you and is happy having a life away from you, you should do the same, you can’t live in this self-pity all your life.”
Something in his words hit me, but not in the way he expected, he spoke with a lot of confidence that my wife is over me and is happy now, how does he know that?… at this point, I got angry and started pressuring him to talk, he refused, I pressed as hard as I could, I cried, I begged him to tell me if he knew something! I needed to know something about her!
Until he finally told me… his wife has been in contact with my wife for the last year. They were great friends and I remember Sabrina (my friend's wife) being very sad about losing contact with my wife.
The thing is that my wife went to live in Norway, got married to a guy there and is about 7 months pregnant. I felt like dying, I literally felt like dying with this information. How could she do this to me?
How could it be that while I was crying, getting drunk, missing her and wanting to die every day, she was happily on the other side of the world, getting married and getting pregnant by another guy!
How could it be that she didn't have a child with me in many many years, to the point that I thought she was infertile, but she got pregnant by this new guy so easily?? Where did this guy come from??
I have no answers for absolutely anything and I feel like I can't go on with my life without these answers! The only thing I can think of is that she had revenge s3x with the first norwegian guy she came across and got pregnant and decided to keep the baby.
Maybe she got married because she wanted to stay in that country legally and I guess like in most countries, getting married is a good option for that, I don't know, these thoughts are killing me!
I refuse to think that she is in love with him! I need to contact her, I need to talk to her, I need to know what's going on, because she acts like our 10 year history and 8 year marriage is nothing to her!
I need advice on how to act, I feel the impulse of travel to where she is and look for her, but how could I do that? I don't know what city she's in, I don't know where she lives, I don't have a number to contact her.
She closed her social media, her family is small, they don't live in the same country as me and all of them blocked me. I'm totally lost. I don't know what to do at this point. I still want her back, yes even pregnant. I feel like if this is a nightmare and I need to wake up now!
harper_bee
I honestly love this whole journey for you except for being a narcissist and a stalker. Therapists who specialize in NPD exist. Hope this helps!
Angel-4077
LOL This post in brief. My infertile ass is so special that women I love must of course overlook my cheating and obvious narcissism and give me the life I want because I am entitled to it. My one mistake is in no way a reflection of me as a person and my crazy stalking entitlement since then proves it.
Once a women has loved me it is impossible for her to love any other man because I am perfect except for that one time cheating. I 100% have no other flaws whatsover and that one mistake must be the ONLY reason she dumped me. BECAUSE I AM PERFECT!
MediocrePlumPudding
It's been two years.
She's not coming back, move on.
Enough-Pack7468
If only half the women in the world had the self respect your ex wife has.
OhSoScandal
You cheated. She left. Get over yourself and stop blaming your EX-wife. You are the one who ruined what you had. You are the one who acted like all your years together meant nothing when you cheated. Move on and let her be.