'I told my dad’s wife that I want nothing to do with her and her affair baby.' AITA?

A few months after she moved in I was looking through all of my mom’s stuff, so I could keep account on everything she had in case she tried again to throw anything away.

I was looking through her things and saw that she hired a PI to see if my dad was cheating and he was cheating all while she was battling cancer. He was cheating with this woman for almost 6 years. This woman is 25 years old and my dad is almost 46.

The past few months she’s been trying to get me to do things with her, she’s also tried to force me to watch her son and tries to pass it off as “sibling bonding time.” Right before my mom passed we were talking about taking a few months before I go to college, to travel the world.