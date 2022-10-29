Cheating husband complains wife now uses open marriage to punish him.

On a Reddit community called "True Off My Chest," people share the deep and shameful secrets that they can't tell anyone but a group of anonymous strangers. That doesn't mean the strangers, in the comments, are going to be particularly nice about it. In a popular post, one man wrote:
"I cheated on my wife three years ago. She agreed to forgive me if we opened the marriage but now I live in agony every day."
So basically my wife (39) found out that I (41) had been hooking up with a woman I met online who lived 2 hours away. When the woman visited we checked into a hotel.
This went on for 3 months and we had met a handful of times before my wife caught us. She was waiting in the hotel lobby and saw us coming down from the room. She left me the next day.