Cheating husband complains wife now uses open marriage to punish him.

On a Reddit community called "True Off My Chest," people share the deep and shameful secrets that they can't tell anyone but a group of anonymous strangers. That doesn't mean the strangers, in the comments, are going to be particularly nice about it. In a popular post, one man wrote:

"I cheated on my wife three years ago. She agreed to forgive me if we opened the marriage but now I live in agony every day."

So basically my wife (39) found out that I (41) had been hooking up with a woman I met online who lived 2 hours away. When the woman visited we checked into a hotel.