Man gives up custody of kids to marry new wife who prefers to be child free. AITA?

Rare_Priority6957

I know a lot of you are going YTA with just the title but hear me out.

I (M30) married my highschool sweetheart when we were 19 and had two kids (M9 and M7). It was not a happy marriage and arrival of baby number two pushed us to divorce. We shared custody 50:50 for 5 years till I had to move to a different state for work.