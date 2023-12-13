Woman's friend criticizes her for moving in with ex husband after car accident. + Update

It was on the first floor and had access to public transportation. The rent was high but not out of my budget. I would be living with three other people in the apartment. I checked it out and it was acceptable.

I told Carter that Claire had found an apartment for me and he flipped out. He said I couldn’t live there because it was a dangerous part of town. We discussed it and came to a compromise.

He would feel better if we went to a hotel in the area for a few days and see how dangerous it was. It was fine for the first few days but one morning a man followed me. It was frightening. Carter said it was proof the area wasn’t safe.