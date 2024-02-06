When Words Hurt: Woman deals with addressing comparison remarks from boyfriend. AITA?

There are many other ways to explain how he feels without having to refer to the ex partners and you are right in your opinion that there are many other ways to say it. The spectre of ex's are there anyway in every relationship, as a given, without this dimwit having to bring them up and pile it on.

It's time to set some boundaries and set a line in the sand. If the ex's were all that, then he should go back to them and let you get on with your life. You don't need to live in a relationship where you might feel you are being compared to these old partners and feeling like you are being made to be second best.