'My GF is constantly telling me I need to apply for a 'better' job. I make $120k a year.'

We are in a distance relationship for almost a year now, but we see each other every weekend. ~2.5 hours apart. I do engineering work, from home, and I make ~120,000 a year. She's a dentist and she "makes" (so she says) $200,000+ money from the business.
Her BIGGEST issue with me is that I don't make enough money. I have a very good, generally low stress job where I get to work from home, every day. It is 100% remote. I get good benefits, have a 401k, etc. I live in a house I purchased by myself. She lives at home with her parents.
Look, I've done the whole ambition thing. I have a PhD in chemistry. No, you won't make nearly what I make if you go for jobs in academia. It sucks. I made 55,000 a year as a professor in academia before I found this job. Any job where you are required to get a good education is just going to be taken advantage of because the people paying you know you're doing it because you love whatever field you're in.
So I finally caved in (after she threatened to break up with me if I didn't get a better job.... three times.) I've been applying for jobs that have a salary range that's usually about 95k-140k. Considering I only have... 3 years experience in my current job, I doubt I'd be anywhere near the top of that range even IF I were to get an interview and be selected.
There are only... so many jobs I can do that are remote. I've applied for jobs at all of the companies that I've been exposed to. I'm running out of jobs to apply for. I've been rejected for every one. I've tailored my cover letter to every single one. I'm doing what you're supposed to.
When I say this to her she says "Well you're supposed to call the company after a week if you don't get a response." I'm applying to multi-BILLION dollar companies. There are no numbers you can call that will get you to a person for something like that. I tried explaining that to her but she doesn't understand.
So then I applied for an in person job at my local... place that could possibly have made more money and she got angry with me because if I got an in person job down here, that means I would never move up there with her. (The assumption is because she has her own practice, I'd end up having to move up there if we were to end up together.)
So she wants me to do MORE work on the side. She wants me to start a repair business for one of my hobbies. She wants me to do temporary teaching opportunities. All of which will pay significantly less than the hourly rate at my current job. I could ask for more hours (during busy season.) I often work 50-60 hours a week during busy season so I do end up making more money than I've said.
I feel she's.... naive and sheltered. (I am her first... relationship of more than... a month.) She thinks people make a lot more money than they do. She doesn't think I make "good" money. She doesn't believe me when I show her the statistics that the medium HOUSEHOLD income in the US is just above $100,000, let alone per person. I've tried telling her that I despise applying for jobs. That it makes me miserable.
Then the other day she gets angry with me that "I'm not happy" while applying for jobs. We've read relationship books together and one of the rules is "love the person your partner is NOW, not their potential." Even though I've shown this to her multiple times and read it with her she still constantly brings this up (nearly every week.) She also gets angry when I don't have time to "buy her things" or "make her things."
Of course, she will deny this, but after a nearly week long fight the only thing I could get out of her as to why she was upset was "If we broke up, what would I have from you that betters my life?" I took that to mean "I want you to buy me more things." Mind you, in our year together I have designed and built multiple things for her (3d prints), and have built an entire bicycle from the frame up for her.
I constantly bring her little fun things for us to do together (like a flower lego or something similar) and she has a ton of fun doing them, but it's like she just forgets about that sort of stuff constantly. She's also berated me in the past for "spending too much money". The way I would describe my position in this relationship is "stuck between a rock and a hard place."
For example, months ago I was going thrifting a lot (a lot being once a week, and maybe spending 50 bucks), and she got mad at me for "spending money you don't need to be spending at thrift stores." Ok, fine, no more thrift stores. Then a month ago she gets mad because I'm not bringing her thrifted gifts constantly anymore.... because I'm not... going to thrift stores... anymore. WTF do I do about that?
I don't know that to do. No, I'm not happy applying for jobs. I genuinely do not believe I will be offered any more money than I currently make even IF I would get an offer. And a lot of these jobs are not 100% remote. So I would be traveling more, and I'd be more unhappy. I feel like I'm in a good position, and I am afraid of losing my own job while trying to look for others.
How do I get through to her that applying for jobs is making me miserable, and if she continues to ask I'm going to leave her. (Yes, I've tried telling her those exact words.)
Woman here: this is HER problem, not YOUR problem. This is just the beginning. Her cup can never be filled. Run.
Why are you with this person? Seriously, why? "I am her first... relationship of more than... a month" Yeah, after reading this I'm baffled any one has lasted even a month. She sounds insufferable and exhausting. Maybe she should use some of her money to get therapy.
" "If we broke up, what would I have from you that betters my life?""
Yeah peace out of this gold digging nightmare. If she makes so much why is she so insistent on taking from you? I suspect she is lying about her income.
Bro bounce before you end up w a kid and mortgage.
Yes, engineering is super lucrative but with 3 years of industry experience and a PHD I wouldn’t say 120k is underpaid (maybe on the low end).
Omg she is so uneducated! 120k is nothing to laugh at, she is just super lucky in making 200k. Both of your salaries are super high compared to the general population. I wonder if she is just having an issue with “traditional roles” and thinking that you should make more than her.
I got this job because I'm one of those people who can just... do anything. And electrical engineering (what I do now) has always been a hobby of mine. So after not earning enough to buy a house in academia, I got a job wiring relay upgrades out in the field.
Then that transitioned to a QA/QC/wire check person, then that transitioned into this engineering job. So I don't have the typical "engineering" education. I've likely taught most of the engineering classes while I was in academia, but I still don't have the traditional education for it.
I really don't know how much she "actually" makes. But she has her own dental practice. I feel like that's pretty lucrative. And she left a job at a big office paying 140k?? to do this.