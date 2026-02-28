'She mocked my fear of cancer then ignored every chemo side effect.' UPDATED 2X

About three weeks ago, after a long Sunday of helping with kids and trying to get my half of the housework done, I hit my limit with a few things on my honey do list. I started slowing down a bit, and my wife began to pester me about the few remaining things.

I told her, "I've hit my limit, I'll help get the kids to bed but I'm done." This is the first time she started to cry since I was diagnosed. Crying, she dropped these on me:

1. "I do so much around here, I don't get any help." (neglecting the fact I do most of the childcare on the weekends and prepare every single meal that is eaten in the house, including the breakfast and lunch she takes to work) 2. "I'm tired too, you know!?"