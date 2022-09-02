Happy couple of 6 years discover that they are biological siblings.

A woman posted about her far-fetched relationship on Reddit, and since then, the internet has been buzzing. Here is her original post:
I just found out that I've been dating my biological brother for 6 years.
I am 30 and my brother is 32. I'm just going to call him my boyfriend for the majority of the time while I type this. I feel weird about this. I was adopted as a baby but I didn't know that I was adopted until I was in high school. It didn't feel betrayed or care much.
I love my parents and my parents love me. Who cares if they aren't my real parents. My boyfriend was also adopted and when we met it was one of the things we sort of bonded over. We both didn't learn we were adopted until high school and we both were lucky and had good families. We weren't passed around from foster home to foster home.