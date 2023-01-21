Couple's design prefs lead to silent treatment; Man: don't decorate without me.

A couple could have no problems for years, but cohabitation always brings up new issues. In a viral story from Reddit, a man and woman with drastically different takes on interior design are having a colorful argument (sorry). He writes:
AITA for insisting my GF redecorate her office/OUR spare bedroom?
My gf and I moved in together about 8 mos ago. When we first started dating she used to joke that my place looked like corporate housing but I just like more industrial style interiors. I think it looks nice.
My gf's place always looked like she got her furniture off the side of the road, none of it matched, the colors were loud, etc.
Since moving in together we have had to compromise on a lot around the house, like she wanted to buy painted dishes (they were blue with big ugly red/orange flowers just splattered on them) and we compromised on a nice white set with small flower trim.