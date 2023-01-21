Couple's design prefs lead to silent treatment; Man: don't decorate without me.

A couple could have no problems for years, but cohabitation always brings up new issues. In a viral story from Reddit, a man and woman with drastically different takes on interior design are having a colorful argument (sorry). He writes:

AITA for insisting my GF redecorate her office/OUR spare bedroom?

My gf and I moved in together about 8 mos ago. When we first started dating she used to joke that my place looked like corporate housing but I just like more industrial style interiors. I think it looks nice.

My gf's place always looked like she got her furniture off the side of the road, none of it matched, the colors were loud, etc.