But she never went away. She would continue to call and email, repeatedly, even after my husband and I met. If anything, her calls increased. She would call over and over again, day and night, even after my husband (then boyfriend) blocked her number. She would ask for money, and threaten to go to the police claiming he abused her if he didn't give it to her. He obviously did not give her money.

This made her very upset. The threats increased and became more malicious. But when that didn't work, she would switch tactics and try and sweetly ask him for help with certain projects she was trying to get off the ground (or more accurately, have him do the work for her and she take the credit) with the promise that "if he did just this one last thing for her" she would go away.