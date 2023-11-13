BF buys GF a cruise for her birthday; she says, 'you've never respected me.' UPDATED 2X

If my ex and i break the lease together, it is significantly cheaper but he has refused, so I have no choice but to live with him. I have a few places in mind and im eligible so I will just deal with this for now.

I moved all of my things to a storage unit and put all my important documents into a safe location elsewhere. I have to get furniture for my new place since it was his place I moved into but other than that, I already have everything else you would need.

When it comes to my ex, I don't even know how to describe what is happening. It honestly feels like these last 17 days have been happening to someone else. He wont let me out of the lease because he thinks we can fix this.