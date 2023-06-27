Woman despises her wife's fibromyalgia, says 'you've ruined our cutting boards.'

When this woman is annoyed with her wife's weak hands, she asks Reddit:

'AITA about cutting boards?'

My wife(40f) and I(40f) have been together about 3 years. We have several teenagers at home. My wife does more of the cooking and I do more of the kitchen cleaning, but we pinch hit for the each other. My wife has fibromyalgia, so a lot of times she will half-ass chores because she’s in pain or exhausted.

She keeps putting our cutting boards in the sink. We lost a high dollar board this way. I have asked her not to because sitting in standing water will ruin them.