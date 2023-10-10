Woman plans for dad's birthday and first chemo session, husband comes along for haircut.

"AITB for leaving my boyfriend behind because he wasn't being supportive enough in my decision to see my dad on his birthday/first chemotherapy session?"

My dad was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and suspected Stage 4 Lung Cancer (they're still running tests). This has caused my life to spiral downward as my entire focus has shifted to my dad. He is 83 years old, and I know that time with him is short.

His first chemotherapy session is on Tuesday, which is also his birthday. So, I plan to drive down to NYC, surprise him, and accompany him to what will be a very rough day. My boyfriend wants to come with me, citing an opportunity to get his hair done (and be there for me emotionally but he didn't say this. It was eluded because it doesn't have to be said to know that's what he means. Eyeroll.)