Dad asks if was wrong to call GF 'selfish' for not picking his kids up from school.

"AITA for calling my girlfriend selfish for not picking my kids up from school?"

I M36, have been with my girlfriend F32, for 2 years. I have 2 boys m13 & m9 from my previous relationship. Their mom is not in the picture.

I work full time and my girlfriend used to stay home and take care of everything else (I still help out here and there) yet she would complain about the kids causing constant messes, not receiving proper descipline, accidents like breaking a vase and the list goes on.

She complained that she is more of a parent than I am, which is not true since I provide an income. Yet she decided she wanted to go back to work and started looking.