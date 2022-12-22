Dad doesn't want son marrying 'a strong woman'; she says 'at least I can make money.'

AITA for not protecting my gf from my parents and defending my dad?

My parents have a bit of an unusual marriage. My mom is an engineer (petroleum) and my dad is a stay at home dad. He didn’t want to be–he wanted to be a writer, but he never made any money from that, so he had to stay at home to raise us because my mom was working all the time.

He is unhappy staying at home because he feels less of a man, but he can’t contribute any other way. My mom is resentful of my dad never contributing financially and they now hate each other. They consider divorce a sin but if they didn’t they would have divorced long ago.