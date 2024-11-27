Christmas plans disrupted as father refuses to tolerate toxic behavior from BIL, 'he sulks like a toddler.' + UPDATE

First thing was that I spoke to my grandparents on my mums side. They were there when this all happened, but they're like my mum and just constantly try to keep the peace, that's where she gets it from. They were supposed to be spending Christmas with my mum this year but had changed their minds and decided to spend it with my Uncle instead.

They have made the decision to not be around Steve either as he causes too much drama. They asked if they could come and see us and Jack on the 23rd before they head off to my uncles which i happily agreed to. This really surprised me and it outright shocked my mum, as like I said they are the biggest take the high road type people I've ever met, but even they'd had enough.