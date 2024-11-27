Christmas plans disrupted as father refuses to tolerate toxic behavior from BIL, 'he sulks like a toddler.' + UPDATE

ThrowRAannoyingBIL
This is a throwaway account as I have work colleagues on my main that I dont want to know about my family drama and spelling will be rubbish as I'm fuming right now. Obligatory all names have been changed.
So,for the back story, I 36F and married to the love of my life 36F Kay. We met when we were 17, she was out and proud whilst I was still in the closet, so we didn't start dating until I came out at 21. We got married in 2019 and have an adopted 4 year old son Jack, this comes in relevant in a minute.
My sister 27F Sarah, has a long term boyfriend 28M Steve who the family can not stand. They've been together for 8 years and the whole family has hated him from the first time we met him. He is rude, obnoxious, arrogant and all in all a crappy human being.
He's also someone that likes to claim that he is just honest, but if someone is honest back to him he flips out and sulks like a toddler, in fact my toddler is better behaved than him. He isn't abusive to Sarah and doesn't direct these comments towards her its just the rest of us, he's actually a good partner to her and treats her well which is his one redeeming quality.
My dad and Kay hate him the most and will do anything to avoid him at family gatherings. Kay usually just ignores him and brushes off anything he says to her as she doesn't like conflict.
However, there have been a few occasions that she has said something back, but it's usually said in a joking manner which amuses my dad to no end. My mum is a peace keeper and will do anything to avoid drama so she just changes the topic whenever he starts, but she and my grandparents all hate him just as much as the rest of us. Sarah is the only one that obviously doesn't hate him.
Our sons birth mother Tess was Kays best friend, who sadly died in 2021. This was a real shock as she had an underlying heart condition that she didn't know about and simply went to sleep one night and never woke up.
Jack had been left alone in his cot all day screaming for his mum before Kay got worried that Tess wasn't answering her texts and went to their house to see if she was OK. She found Jack in his cot and Tess in her bed.
We adopted Jack as no one in Tess's family was in a position to take him in. We raise him as our own but he knows who Tess is. Obviously this is a very sensitive topic for Kay as it was so traumatic for her and Jack.
Now, onto what happened last weekend. It was the anniversary of Tess's death on Saturday, so Kay, Jack and I went to visit her grave. Kay is always quiet after going to see her and this time of year is especially hard for her. On Sunday we had a family gatherings at my parents house. These happen every couple of months as just a catch up for everyone.
At first nothing was out of the ordinary. Kay and my dad were off to the side talking as usual, only I could see that Kay was obviously struggling so my dad and her went for a walk so she could clear her head, this is something they have done before so nothing too unusual.
However, Steve had an issue with this and asked why they had left and why he wasn't invited to walk with them. I explained that about Tess and Kay just needed a minute. This wasn't good enough for Steve though and he said she should have gotten over it by now.
At this my Grandad, who is naturally a very quite guy, said that his best friend had died over 20 years ago and he still had days where his missed him so much it hurt, you don't just get over something like that. Steve shut at that.
Kay and my dad got back and she was in a much better mood. We all sat down at the table for our late lunch and started chatting. Everything was fine at first until Steve started trying to butt into Kays conversation with my grandad.
When it was obvious that they wern't going to include him he very loudly stated, this is bullshit, she's getting all the attention of everyone because her friend died 3 years ago. Get over it. We're all sick of hearing about it.
The whole table went silent and I took one look at Kay and knew she was about to go off on Steve. Only it didn't happen the way I thought. Rather than exploding at him she looked at him very calmly and said that her and grandad wernt talking about Tess, they were making plans to take him to the Christmas Markets, but if he want to be a jerk then no problem.
She then went on to say to him that everyone in the family hates him because he's a toxic, narcissistic jerkwad. That whenever he can't come to a family gatherering the whole family is much happier. That there is a reason he has no friends and that his own family can't stand to be around him.
That reason is that he's rotten from the inside out and that Tess may have only been on this planet for 32 years, but she made a bigger impact on people that he would if he live untill he was 150. That her funeral was rammed with people because she was so loved, where as he'd be lucky if anyone other than Sarah was at his.
After that she got up and went to the back garden and I followed her. A few minutes later my dad came out and said that he'd told Sarah and Steve to leave. We went back inside and Kay apologised to everyone and said she should have just kept her mouth shut.
Everyone other then my mum told her what she had done was right and it was about time someone told him. My dad then found it hilarious that a lesbian had been the one to tell him straight which lightened the mood alot. We spent the rest of the afternoon there before going to pick Jack up from Kay's mum's house as she had had him overnight on Saturday for us.
The reason I'm making this post is that yesterday I got a call from sarah saying that her and Steve wanted an apology from Kay or they wern't going to Christmas. When I reminded her that we wouldn't be at Christmas either as it our year to spend it with Kays mum so it made no difference to us, she got really upset saying that she wanted an apology because Kay was way out of line.
I said she wasn't and that I wouldn't even contemplate asking her to apologise because I agreed with everything she said and so did everyone else there. She ended the call and I just went back to work.
Then today my dad called me and asked if Kays mum would mind a few more for Christmas as he was refusing to spend it with Steve so he and my granddad needed someone else to go.
Apparently after Sarah had called me she is called mum and started ranting and my mum had told my dad to get Kay to apologise which he said no to and they had an argument and my dad has now decided that he's done with Stave even if that affects his relationship with Sarah. He's not having it anymore.
My mum wants Sarah there, and she won't go without Steve so my dad is going somewhere else and my grandad agreed with him. I text Kays mum and she said they were welcome so now my mum is furious and saying that my dad and Kay are ripping the family apart.
So basically this has turned into a shit show. Kay has said she will apologise if I want her to, just to keep the piece but I've told her no way. Everything she said was true. I just dont know where to go from here and the people in my life all hate Steve that much that Kay could have physically attacked him and they would all still think she is in the right.
So, that's why I'm asking internet strangers who might have had to deal with difficult family members. What can we do to get into a place where we can be around each other amicably? I'm struggling to see a way right now.
whatsmypassword73
For things to be peaceful, both parties need to want it. Kay did nothing wrong, I wouldn’t ever spend another moment with Steve. I would let Sarah know I love her and will see her anytime, anywhere but I’ll never see Steve again. If you have one guest that basically wants to sh!t on the holiday table, there is no path forward with them.
ThrowRAannoyingBIL (OP)
If it was just Sarah upset, then I wouldn't care, but it's my mum. She tries so hard to keep the whole family together, and she is devastated by what's going on. If it wasn't for her, then Sarah could go take a running jump for all i care right now.
JoyfulSong246
So your mom is a classic enabler, willing to try to appease a bully at the expense of others. She’s just as wrong. I’m sorry that she’s being like this, but enablers are a huge reason bullies get so bad. She also needs to suffer the consequences of her actions and start realizing that she’s a huge part of the problem.
ThrowRAannoyingBIL (OP)
I've just found out that my mums parents aren't going with now, they're going to my uncles instead. I just hope that she wakes up soon.
hai04
Kay didn’t do anything wrong & she shouldn’t apologize. I’m shocked that your mom doesn’t see it that way but that’s her choice to spend the holidays separately. The relationship your sister is in is unhealthy and hopefully this will help her see it. When you’re right, as you are, you should stand firm.
ThrowRAannoyingBIL
Hi, I know how much this community loves an update so I thought I would give you one as things seem to be sorting themselves out, kind of. After I wrote my last post a few things happened in the next couple of hours.
First thing was that I spoke to my grandparents on my mums side. They were there when this all happened, but they're like my mum and just constantly try to keep the peace, that's where she gets it from. They were supposed to be spending Christmas with my mum this year but had changed their minds and decided to spend it with my Uncle instead.
They have made the decision to not be around Steve either as he causes too much drama. They asked if they could come and see us and Jack on the 23rd before they head off to my uncles which i happily agreed to. This really surprised me and it outright shocked my mum, as like I said they are the biggest take the high road type people I've ever met, but even they'd had enough.
The next thing that happened was my dad called to let me know that Steve and Sarah had now decided that they want Kay to make a public apology infront of the whole family and admit she was lying and that the family love Steve. He was laughing as he told me this and called them delusional, so any small chance of a superficial apology went out the window.
The third thing that happened was Jack getting home from after school club with a recorder that I am sorely tempted to shove up the teachers backside. So all in all it wasn't a great day.
Through talking to people on here, I also realised that Steve has been trying to push Kay and I out of the family. Organising trips that he knows we would be able to go on, we wouldn't have gone on them anyway as a weekend away with him sounds worse than a paper cut to the eyeball, and him constantly trying to get my dad away from Kay whenever we are all together.
I think this is because he is jealous of Kay and dad's relationship as they're very close and go on trips to classic car shows several times a year together, usually with my grandad as well.
Anyway, things went quiet for a few days until the weekend. Our town has a big Christmas fair that runs from November through December and we always go to it with mum, dad, grandad, Kays mum.
We decided to cheer my mum up a bit to go on Sunday and then out for dinner after. My mum was told that if Sarah or Steve showed up then we would all leave and she promised they wouldn't be there.
Things were a bit awkward at first, but settled after a while. At one point Jack got my mum and dad to take him on the giant snow slide and as my mum walked back over to us she had tears in her eyes.
I puller her to one side to see what was going on and she said that whilst waiting in line, Jack had said he was happy Uncle Steve wasn't here. When my mum asked why, he said that Uncle Steve was a bad man.
My mum tried to say that he wasn't, but in typical stubborn 4 year old fashion, he had argued and said he learnt in school that people who say mean things all the time are bad people and uncle Steve said mean things all the time so he was a bad man and that he didn't like him.
There had been a case of bullying in his class a few weeks ago and the teacher had done a lesson on how wrong bullying is, so I think that's where this came from. This finally broke through to my mum.
If even a 4 year old can see what a horrible prick the man is then she had too as well. She said that she felt stuck because she hated Steve and agreed with everything that Kay has said but she loves Sarah and doesn't want to isolate her.
I told her I would always be there for her, but I wasn't putting myself, Jack or Kay through being around Steve again and she needed to think about what she wants. Not what I want or dad or Kay or Jack or her parents or Sarah or Steve, but what she wants.
She went quiet and then said that Kays mum had told her she was welcome at hers for Christmas if she wanted to and that she could decided on Christmas day if she wanted, Kays mum would save her a plate.
We went back to the group and a little while later I saw mum and Kays mum having a deep discussion whilst walking behind us. Neither will say what they talked about, but mum seemed a bit happier after their talk.
They have also been talking since, as yesterday my mum told me that she will be coming to Kays mums for Christmas and they've been talking about going shopping together next week.
When mum told Sarah after calling me, Sarah predictably lost her mind and said that mum was choosing us over her. My mum told her she was choosing to have a good Christmas rather than being belittled and made miserable all for the sake of Steve and his so called honesty.
Sarah then called me and asked if I was happy that I'd won. She then did the unforgivable and used a few homophobic slurs towards me and Kay and called Jack some unspeakable things.
I ended the call, blocked her everywhere and then let my family know what had happened and that I never wanted to speak to her again. They're all as appalled as I am and my Ganny (mum's mum) called Sarah and apparently told her she was dead to her as she won't have a bigot in the family.
Sarah has been trying to reach out to apologise because she knows she has stepped over the unforgivable line, but I've just kept blocking the fake accounts that's she's making on Instagram.
Steve tried reaching out to my dad after this and when he eventually answered Steve tried to say that Sarah was just angry and didn't mean it. According to mum, dad ended up giving him a verbal lashing and told him the he was the worst thing that had ever happened to Sarah and our family.
My dad has told Sarah he is disgusted with her, but will be there for her if she leaves Steve, until then good luck. Mum has gone low contact as well, but wants to keep the door open so that Sarah isnt completely isolated.
I had a few people saying that Steve may be abusive towards Sarah, but I really don't think he is. He usually acts like a jerk when the attention isn't on him. He knows that when he says dickish things then all the attention is on him and he revels in it.
After Sarah's outburst, I just think that they're both toxic and feed off each other's toxicity. She let's him get away with the things he says because she gets pleasure out of watching us all bite our tongues and keep quiet.
So, mum's angry, dad's angry, our 3 grandparents are angry, extended family are angry and Kay is being my rock, but i can tell shes really angry about what she said towards Jack. I'm just sad and done with it all. At least now I know what she really thinks about Jack, Kay and myself, so there's that.
Not the prefect update, but we move on. It will be nice this Christmas to have both sides of the family together for the first time and not have to worry about Steve being a jerk, but i'm sad that is is how my relationship with my sister has ended.
I'm trying to get into the Christmas spirit but its a tough one right now. The only things that are make me smile are Kay and Jack being goofy idiots to cheer me up, however the recorder can go to hell. I curse whoever invented the thing, like seriously, eff you.
Thanks for all the support in my original post and opening my eyes to a few things. Maybe internet strangers are the way to go for advice after all. Hope you all have a good Christmas/ Holidays.
Flibertygibbert
May small children playing recorders with more enthusiasm than skill follow Steve everywhere.
petty_petty_princess
I like that her son coming home with a recorder was bad enough to qualify being added to the post as a horrible thing happening. I get it, but still amused by it.
SSTralala
As the saying goes, when you try to get everyone to get along and be agreeable, you give the least agreeable person all the power. People like Steve should never be catered to at the detriment of everyone else.
askingxalice
I hope Sarah enjoys the anchor she strapped herself to. I will never understand people like that.
MortynMurphy
You know, I don't give my extended family enough credit for being nice and boring. Our last holiday fight was over the right way to make a peanut butter and jelly. (Crunchy peanut butter and strawberry jelly, I won't be taking questions or criticisms)
ETA: I have held the line on this PB&J for 25+ years. Crunchy gang for life since I don't like eating a whole sandwich of mushy. I like strawberries better than grapes. Make your peace with it.