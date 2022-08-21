Woman asks if she's wrong to date best friend's childhood crush.

In a new post from our AITA Facebook Group a woman want's to know if it's OK to date a friend's childhood crush. There are a few things going on here, especially some deception by omission, but also a question of what you owe a friend. Take a look and see what you think.

I am in a complicated situation. My life long best friend (and neighbor) has been in a relationship with her current boyfriend for 3 years. They currently own a home together. My friend however has had a crush on her older brothers best friend for years now. She rarely brings this up except for when on rare occasions we run into him.