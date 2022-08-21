Woman asks if she's wrong to date best friend's childhood crush.

In a new post from our AITA Facebook Group a woman want's to know if it's OK to date a friend's childhood crush. There are a few things going on here, especially some deception by omission, but also a question of what you owe a friend. Take a look and see what you think.
I am in a complicated situation. My life long best friend (and neighbor) has been in a relationship with her current boyfriend for 3 years. They currently own a home together. My friend however has had a crush on her older brothers best friend for years now. She rarely brings this up except for when on rare occasions we run into him.
I have been single for sometime now and have started becoming interested in dating again. Recently my best friends childhood crush reached out to me and we have hit it off really well, in fact I’ve never felt this way about someone so quickly before.