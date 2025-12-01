'My BF and I have been dating for 5 years, with no end in sight to his marriage.'

I asked him if he was just going to go through divorce proceedings later or what his plan was. He told me he didn’t have a plan yet, because family court is a bit of a nightmare.

I ultimately decided to continue on with the relationship. We clicked, I felt sparks, and I was wanting more from the relationship and so was he. I met his kid and the wife within a few months afterward, because he would get his kid durning the summer.

That summer I started babysitting when he didn’t have anyone else that could watch them. I had 0 problems doing so, I love kids, and I was happy to do something small for my boyfriend in his time of need.