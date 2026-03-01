'My daughter blames me and my husband for ruining her book.' UPDATED

And the way both of you are attacking the book is also terrible. You are here to be supportive, not a jerk. Have you ever written a book? It's freaking hard. And your her mother.

You read the damn book and you give her the most constructive criticism you can. If what you say won't be constructive, don't say it. You need to read the book, apologize, and have your childish husband do the same.

ErinBetweenTheEars

Uh, are you kidding me? That's your daughter. You finish the book whether you like it or not. You barely gave it a chance. A chapter? Seriously? She told you to give it up because she's already too hurt to care what you do. She knows how you feel.