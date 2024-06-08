'I spent the day with my sister's best friend and now she's telling my parents that I'm a homewrecker.' Updated 2X

She hung up and a few minutes later I got a call from my mom. She sounded angry and told me that I should be ashamed of myself. I said sure, but why today?

According to my mom, Sarah called her in tears, saying that she had caught Jay and I having relations in their apartment. I was so confused. I told my mom that I did not, in fact, do anything inappropriate with Jay and that I didn't even know they lived together.

I asked her to give me a minute and I called Jay but he didn't answer so now I am here laying on my floor wondering what was going on and putting off another conversation with my mom.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

No-Statistician-7604