20 Year Deception: Woman confronts ex's wife about long-hidden cheating. + Update

Plot twist: What if his bff just made up the fact that he cheated so that you would break up? You did say you never talked to him about it, you just got up and left. Lol

SSNs4evr

So did Buzz cheat? Or did the BFF tell you Buzz cheated on you, while telling Buzz that you cheated on him?

The OP responded here:

crazymastiff

Oh Buzz cheated.

The next day, the OP returned with a full update.

"TIFU telling my ex’s wife that he cheated on me… 20 years later (Update)"

crazymastiff

I’ve never updated before so I hope I did this right. So, I called Polly a little bit over an hour ago and it’s very anticlimactic.