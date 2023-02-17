BF 'demands' to know author GF's erotica pen name; 'she clearly doesn't trust me.'

It sucks when your partner keeps secrets from you, but how much are we entitled to know about our significant others?

When a man felt jilted over his girlfriend's refusal to be completely honest with him, he came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for demanding my girlfriend tells me her author’s pen name?"

u/Ok_West_9375 writes:

I’ve (m32) been dating Siobhan (f32) for 6 months now. She’s always been very vague about what she does for a living (things like writing and working from home writing) but recently, one of her friends mentioned something and I finally dragged it out of her.

She’s an author, she writes and self published romance and erotica stories and novels and while not rich, she’s able to make a living out of it. I googled her name and couldn’t find anything so I confronted her about this.