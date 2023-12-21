Dinner party host refuses to accommodate vegan guest. AITA?

Just last night one friend Gary asked if he could bring his new girlfriend who’s a fellow fan of the book. Everyone said OK. Gary said his girlfriend is vegan and requested I make something extra for her.

I said the only vegan thing I could think of making on the fly was something simple like rice or baked potatoes or roasted vegetables. I don’t live near a grocery store and buying groceries take planning and I already went for the week.

Gary asked if I could make a vegan dish from the book so his girlfriend would feel included. I told him that would be hard to do and he and his girlfriend were free to bring in their own food.