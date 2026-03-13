'I recently discovered my BF has been keeping a blog mocking my business.' UPDATED

I started reading one of his posts off to him. He asked me how I found out, I was honest and told him. He started to get annoyed and asked me why I was snooping (I wasn't), and then he started up with his defense before I could even get a word in!

He told me that he always had a hard time understanding how I could be a part of something where there was no "logic" behind it, how I could take money from anyone knowing that "that stuff is fake" and everything. I let him say what he needed to say.

I asked him, is that really how you feel? And he said yes, and that he was happy to finally get it off my chest. He'd just insulted me, my beliefs, my family history, all of it, in the span of 20 minutes.