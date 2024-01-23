Recently divorced woman finds herself pregnant with her ex's child. UPDATED

We’re not getting back together, for now. We get along great when we’re not married and living in the same house. We feel it’d be irresponsible to all of our children to attempt to get back together right now because of this.

Chances are higher that we’ll be able to co-parent this baby successfully if we live separately; however, we are committed to working together to do what has to be done to take care of the baby when he or she gets here.

Our kids are doing so great right now and they seem very happy and secure with the current set up of our lives and homes so we want to stick with this for now. I don’t know if I really understand what I’m getting myself into.