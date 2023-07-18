Divorced man gets blamed for ex-wife's homelessness. AITA?

Eventually the bank foreclosed and the house was sold to repay the debt. It was a shock to everyone. The bank had sent some threatening letters but as I was still paying I didn't think they'd go that far.

Anyway, my ex moved in with our youngest son, she is doing fine and is not in any way homeless. But she keeps complaining about losing the house and my kids have gone LC with me. They all go out of their way to help their mom, while I only get scraps every now and then, even though I also needed help sometimes since then.