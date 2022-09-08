Doctor asks if she's wrong for refusing to check on boyfriend's mom in the hospital.

"AITA for telling my boyfriend I'd rather be alone and suffer in my apartment then go with him to visit his mom?"

So i (23 m) hate my bfs (24m) family with a passion. I cant stand them, they are the most condescending, judgmental Ahs i have ever had the displeasure of knowing.

It all started when i first met them. They talked about my looks and how i could improve it by losing weight, cutting my hair and stop eating like a pig. Im 188cm tall and 80 kg. i go to the gym a lot and i would consider my self fit. They have sh*t on my job because they think im not good enough to be a doctor and i work to much.

"His mother is the one that says all of this and the rest agree with her."