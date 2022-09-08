Doctor asks if she's wrong for refusing to check on boyfriend's mom in the hospital.

So i (23 m) hate my bfs (24m) family with a passion. I cant stand them, they are the most condescending, judgmental Ahs i have ever had the displeasure of knowing.
It all started when i first met them. They talked about my looks and how i could improve it by losing weight, cutting my hair and stop eating like a pig. Im 188cm tall and 80 kg. i go to the gym a lot and i would consider my self fit. They have sh*t on my job because they think im not good enough to be a doctor and i work to much.
It has gotten to the point where im dreading every birthday, Christmas or any other celebration because i have to see them again. My bf have told them to stop but they always say that im to sensitive and need to relax. last time a meet them they told my bf that he should dump me and find a man that's better for him. i was sitting next to him when it happed.