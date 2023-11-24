Man tired of GF loudly bullying people who look different, she starts crying. AITA?

When I let her know that yes, that woman ABSOLUTELY was listening and seemed quite hurt, my girlfriend just BROKE DOWN. BAWLING crying, snot bubbles, shaking and all.

She said she felt so bad and knew what it was like to be bullied. She immediately owned up and said she just wished she could apologize. I felt terrible now OF COURSE, and backpedaled and just focused on this being a "teachable moment" and that nobody is perfect and she's still of course a good, sweet person. Just a tipsy error in judgement.

But she was locked in on guilt. She had to take a sedative to stop crying and sleep. I held her for hours while she cried and mumbled "I'm so sorry." It really brought her back to being bullied as a kid, and how she felt when It happened.