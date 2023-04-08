People share the dumbest things they've been accused of. They'll never let it go.

Over on Reddit, a viral post asked a simple, fruitful question: "What's the dumbest thing someone accused you of without any evidence?" The answers came through both relentless and bitter — these people may forgive, but they do not forget.

1.) From MissConduct0120:

A college roommate reported me to the campus police for selling drugs. She stated that she was in our dorm room and overheard me selling drugs to another student in the laundry room. Our dorm room was on the 12th floor, laundry room was in the basement of the building. She got pissed when campus police laughed at her statement.

2.) From Remote_Person5280: