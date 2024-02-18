'My husband’s ex GF is dying. Her last wish is to be with my husband.' UPDATE 2X

My entire life I’ve been putting others first… I’ve been very patient and understanding about their weird relationship. I feel sick, confused. I want to call her, yell at her for ruining my marriage, for trying to steal my husband from me. For using her sickness to get what she wants. For being a b. I’m so mad at both of them. What did I do to deserve this?

Here's how the comments section played out on the original post.

SnooWords4839

Is he working? How will he pay for the visits? How kind of him to say he will visit his wife when he gets a chance.

Dry_Ask5493