Employee accused of losing company client because of outfit choice. AITA?

I tried to brush it off, but their attitude kept worsening throughout the meeting. It got to a point where they outright said they were reconsidering doing business with us because of my choice of headwear. I was torn—I didn’t want to jeopardize the deal, but I also didn't think my hat should matter that much in a business discussion.

In the end, tensions rose, and the client abruptly ended the meeting, leaving us hanging. The co-founders were furious, saying I should've just taken the hat off to salvage the situation. But to me, it felt like sacrificing a part of myself just to please a client who might not respect our work ethic anyway.