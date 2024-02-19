Employee gets potentially fatal revenge on 'food thief ' coworker. AITA?

YTA. He's an immature thief, and should've been fired. Defintely overboard on your part, sordid, and definitely lacking morals since you knew what was going to happen. Knowing he had an allergy, you could have been charged with assault if he involved authorities. I would've fired both of you.

pineappleequivalent writes:

You cannot try and murder someone. Even if they're really shitty and steal your food. Even if they lie about it afterwards.

I understand your frustration but you cannot knowingly give someone with an allergy their allergen. What if they hadn't had their EpiPen with them? What if they were too incapacitated to use it by the time you notified them?