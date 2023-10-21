Woman refuses to give engagement ring to ex's new fiancé; 'I won't be replaced.' UPDATED

"AITA For not giving my exe’s new fiancée my engagement ring and silver jewelry for her?"

ThrowAwayVintageRing

So I (24F) was with Kin (28M) for 5 years on and off. We met when I was in 2nd grade and he was in 6th grade. We both had the biggest crush for a long time. We finally got together when I was 19 and he was 23. He is my older brother's best friend. They still are best friends. We have a 2-year-old son together. So, that's the basic backstory.

We broke up due to him moving to a different states few months ago. Now, he moved back because his grandmother is not doing well. But, we didn’t get back together. He, however, reconnected with his first girlfriend from high school. Let’s call her Molly (32F) who also used to date his older cousin. Lol.