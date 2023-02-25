Woman secretly invites her sister's ex husband and this gf to engagement party.

AITA for not telling my sister I invited her ex-husband and his gf to my engagement party

For starters, my sister’s ex-husband, Alex, was our family friend before anything, I always looked up to him and saw him as an older brother, throughout his messy divorce with my sister I was the middle ground until they settled it down and the rollercoaster ended.

Now, my sister, Jessie, can’t stand him still, especially since he started dating his new girlfriend and officially introduced her to their three children. They married at eighteen due to her getting pregnant and our parents and his insisting it’s the best choice, seven years later they’ve reached cracking point.

Anyways, when I started sending out invitations to my engagement party, it felt wrong not to send him one, as he is family and has addressed to me before how much he doesn’t wanna be excluded or left out from matters like these.