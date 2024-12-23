Man asks for advice after ex charges $3k on his credit card; refuses to pay him back.

They were both iffy cases but both businesses settled. I don't know if she's actually going to try suing me.

I probably should have been watching my credit better. This was the first time in probably a year and a half that I even checked my credit. Lesson learned here. I always ignored the emails along with the million others I get and the address on the account was my old one from like 4 years ago.

2 months later OP came back with this update:

I heard back from the investigator on my case on Friday. He did a remarkable job from what it sounds like, she confessed to him that she only used my credit card for "essentials" and then said she also used it at Victoria's Secret.