Man withholds child support and alimony when he finds out ex wife is dating women.

Hi there, I'm a licensed attorney in Michigan. Usual disclaimer: I can't give you legal advice, so this post is just for informational purposes. What I don't understand is that it seems he pays you directly? Why? There's an Income Withholding Order (IWO) that can be sent directly to his employer.

They are then required by federal law to withhold the amount of support from his paycheck, and send it directly to the child support bureau in your jurisdiction, which then gets directly deposited into your bank account-- all before he ever even sees his paycheck.