Man leaves ex because she wants kids; now she asks him to raise another man's child. + Update

Apparently, my ex-wife struggled with dating as well and hasn’t remarried yet. She has a son, but the kid’s dad isn’t in the picture. She recently reached out to me and asked if we could meet to catch up.

I talked with my fiancée about it and she thought it’d be a great way to clear up any bad blood between us. So, I agreed to meet up with her for coffee. Things seemed to be going well until she brought up her son.

She asked me if I was willing to be a part of his life as a “masculine influence”, and I told her I was glad that she was able to have a child, but that it still wasn’t something I was interested in.