Man raises ex's kids, learns they've been covering her affairs, cuts them off. AITA?

Well the lying came into play when I found out on accident that the dad of 3 of the kids had gotten out of jail and was spending time with my wife and kids behind my back because no one wanted me to find out because he told them not to tell me.

I was then informed that they had been covering for their mom’s indiscretions the whole time I've known them. I would come down from work on my time off and the kids would all hide whatever man their mom was seeing and tell the little ones to not say anything to me.