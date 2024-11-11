Woman refuses ex-husband's affair partner/new wife's call for 'sisterhood' when he cheats on her. + UPDATE

Now, he has cheated on her and for some reason this woman, who always had a really cold and distant relationship with me, is insisting on trying to talk with me every day.

I found out about the infidelity from my daughter who wasn't affected by that so I didn't think too much about it. The only thing that worried me was to know if he was going to be able to continue having our daughter at his house on weekends as always.

But his wife started sending me messages explaining what happened when I never asked her that and in the past I only spoke to her if her husband didn't answer my texts to ask something about my daughter.