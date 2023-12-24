Family Christmas 'ruined' over brother's 'creepy' prosthetic leg. AITA?

hazelwound writes:

NTA, and yes, there sounds like there is most definitely some sort of mental trauma going on there. It would be like Linus bringing his blanket everywhere, except it's a prosthetic leg. Sounds as if he needs a mental health eval to root our the source of why he feels compelled to drag this thing around with him everywhere.

My first thought (though probably not true) was that he may have stolen it and carries it with him for fear he will be found out. But, it's certainly a mystery. Stay strong, don't let him bring that into your home if you're not comfortable and perhaps speak to your parents about getting him some help.

ficklemermaid writes: