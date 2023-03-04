Woman doesn't tell bf's family she knows Spanish, learns what they think of her.

I (26) f live with my bf (29) m. I am Caucasian and was adopted into a Spanish household when I was a baby. I grew up speaking fluent spanish but learned English through school as of now I speak more so in English than Spanish.
I met my bf (lets call him Stan) 6 years ago in college. He was raised in a more traditional Spanish household than me. Stan and I got engaged at the end of last year and I have only met his parents once. Stan, on the other hand, refuses to meet my adoptive parents, sadly.
A few days ago Stan asked me to come to see his parents as they wanted to talk to me. As we enter the house, we say our 'hello's' to everyone and sat down.
Stan's parents told me they wanted me to change my faith to something I don't want to repeat for us to get married and have their blessing. Stan agreed with his parents as I sat there shocked. Stan went to go get a glass of water when his parents started talking in Spanish.