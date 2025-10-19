'My family is pressuring me to divorce my husband.' UPDATED

The drinking started in March of this year and it is not daily not even weekly. However my main issue is getting black out drunk when he does drink. This is not exclusive to family gatherings but the embarrassing things usually happen in these cases. Embarrassing being the way he speaks to me. We discussed it many times and it’s always met with resistance.

I have definitely been in denial of this being an issue and the overwhelming comments have removed that denial. I mentioned it in the comments of my original post but I have alcoholics in my family but they drink daily and morning to night and he doesn’t so I thought I was being paranoid about this issue. I don’t think this had anything to do with losing jobs but was picked up as a result of it.