'Fed up' girlfriend leaves bf and friend on out of town trip; forces them to hitchhike.

u/allycat234 wasn't sure if she did the right thing after an incident with her boyfriend caused her to leave him and his friend an hour outside of town. So she asked Reddit:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for leaving my boyfriend and his friend an hour out of town?

So my boyfriend (M20) and I (F19) had decided to go swimming as a hangover recovery after a big night of drinks(18 is the legal drinking age in my country). My boyfriend's (lets call him Nate) friend (M20) was with us when we decided to go out so obviously we asked him if he would like to join and he said yes.

So Nate and I searched up the nearest swimming spot and found one that was an hour drive away. Just for reference I am the only person out of the 3 of us that has a license and car so I was the one driving.