'My fiancé and I have been living together for one month. Am I too petty? Or should I seriously consider ending it?' UPDATED

He's constantly asking me if things are ok. He says I'm sorry for every.god.damn.thing. He's basically driving me insane.... slowly. I was alone for a year prior to this and don't know if this is a normal adjustment period or if I should call it quits now.

I love him, but find myself slowly resenting him for these things. Am I being a picky witch? Or are these enough of red flags that I should cut my losses?