'Just found out my fiancé and his female BFF have a romantic history. Am I overreacting?'

A few months ago, something was said by one of my fiancés brother-in-laws (35M) said something about my fiancé and his best friend hooking up years ago. The conversation quickly changed and I didn’t want to start asking questions in front of his sister (33F) and her family. Later, when I did ask about it, I was told it was in high school and they just kissed. Ok. Whatever. But part of that has been nagging at me.

My bachelorette trip was this past weekend and his two sisters came on the trip. The first night, one of them had a little too much to drink and mentioned something about disliking the female best friend because she had kept my fiancé on a string for years with promises of “move here where I’m at and we can try dating."