'My fiancé’s BFF is making my life hell and I don't want him in our wedding.' UPDATED 2X

At that point I told my fiance my friendship with this person is over and I want zero contact from here on out, even if it means I have to miss out on events and parties that I’d otherwise love to go to.

He agreed with me that all of this is being done with the intention to get a rise out of me, and that even if we tried to get through to this friend he’s SO diabolical that we could never fully trust him to not treat me at least a little bit crappy. My fiance kept asking if this meant he had to quit the project they’re working on.