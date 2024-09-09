Man's fiancée announces she is bisexual after a solo trip to a wedding, asks to explore this then get married. + UPDATED 4X

She was adamant that was not what she wanted and she was still very much in love with me and still wanted to get married but she felt like she had to explore these feelings she was embracing before we settled down together.

I asked her if she had done anything inappropriate at the wedding and cheated on me. I asked if she had someone in mind or had been talking to someone since she came back.

She admitted to dancing with a girl at the reception and they kissed at the end of the night but nothing else happened. But she denied talking to anyone or preplanning anything.

She knows this was a lot to throw on my plate all at once and she didn't expect an answer right away, she just asked that I keep an open mind and keep talking about it.