Woman tells ex-fiancé he lost his chance to get the ring back. Now it'll cost him.

Mitchell Friedman
Dec 17, 2022 | 7:46 PM
Social etiquette fascinates everybody. Why else would Netflix buy the rights to Seinfeld for half a million dollars? Even though all those answering machine jokes stopped making sense fifteen years ago? We digress. The point is, there are rules — written and unwritten — for almost any social interaction. In this one, we get to see the breaking and creating of several more. A woman wrote on Reddit:

"AITA for continuing to wear the engagement ring my ex-fiancé gave me and refusing to give it back?"

I still have the ring my ex proposed with and sometimes if I don’t want to be approached, I’ll wear it as it helps a lot. My ex has seen me wear it before and has never said anything about it.

I wore the ring at an engagement party that my ex, his girlfriend and his family also attended. His sister noticed the ring and she said my ex had told the family that the ring had been lost and that’s why he never got it back from me once we broke up.

