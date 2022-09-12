Guy asks for advice after overhearing fiancé say ex is 'love of her life.'

In a post on Reddit a guy who was engaged had his worst fears come true. He asked for help, got lots of advice, and is now sharing his story...
My fiancé [F31] and I [M33] got engaged last year and have been in a relationship for 5 years. Everything has been great and I can honestly say that I’ve never met anyone who comes close to her, she’s absolutely been the love of my life. I’ve known her most of it, we grew up on the same street just round the corner from each other.
Her Mum and Dad still stay in the same house and I stay in the same house I grew up in which my Mum left to me when she passed away in 2014. We still don’t officially live together yet but for all intents and purposes, she lives here. Her and her parents are close though and she still has her bedroom there and will occasionally spend the night there but she’s never away from here.